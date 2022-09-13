Snyder Capital Management L P Has $94.10 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Snyder Capital Management L P reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,693 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises approximately 2.4% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.57% of FMC worth $94,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $627,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $238,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 2.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.42 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

