Snyder Capital Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Snyder Capital Management L P cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up about 2.5% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.72% of Ingredion worth $99,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

