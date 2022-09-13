BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) is Snyder Capital Management L P’s 6th Largest Position

Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,666 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for 3.1% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 2.48% of BWX Technologies worth $121,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

