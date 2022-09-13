UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) is Snyder Capital Management L P’s 4th Largest Position

Snyder Capital Management L P reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the period. UGI accounts for approximately 3.4% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.77% of UGI worth $134,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in UGI in the first quarter worth $573,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in UGI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Trading Up 0.6 %

UGI Announces Dividend

NYSE UGI opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.