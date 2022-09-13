Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 9,739 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Snyder Capital Management L P cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises about 5.1% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.12% of Entegris worth $199,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Entegris by 315.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 14.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 826,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,526,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Entegris by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 786,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205,394 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

