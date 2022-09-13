Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the quarter. Tenable comprises approximately 1.0% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $118,750.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,911. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.