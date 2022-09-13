Sora Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. Procore Technologies comprises 1.3% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,533,796.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,731,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,501,646.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,352,357.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,203 shares in the company, valued at $46,300,416.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,533,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,731,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,501,646.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,939 over the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.