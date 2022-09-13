Sora Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,000. Dell Technologies makes up about 3.5% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

