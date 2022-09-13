Sora Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,000 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,000. Broadcom makes up about 4.1% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $529.06 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

