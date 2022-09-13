Sora Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 60,000 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,537,000. F5 accounts for approximately 5.8% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sora Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of F5 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $163.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Cowen cut their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

