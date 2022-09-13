Sora Investors LLC Has $15.05 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sora Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 7.0% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 155,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,036,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $447.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.29 and a 200-day moving average of $479.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

