Sora Investors LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,473,000. KLA makes up 7.6% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $357.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.08. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.16.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

