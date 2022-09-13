CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.21 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

