Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.3 %

MCO opened at $303.33 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

