Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,853 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

