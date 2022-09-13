Studio Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $820,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 177,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $90,773,000 after buying an additional 65,155 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,202,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.25 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.59. The company has a market cap of $496.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

