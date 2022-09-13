OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Position Cut by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,723 shares during the quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of OrthoPediatrics worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OrthoPediatrics

In related news, Director Harold Ruf acquired 1,235 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $48,720.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIDS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

KIDS stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -88.42 and a beta of 0.86. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.