54,891 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,859,000. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 0.8% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.70.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $446.14 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

