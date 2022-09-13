Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Has $39.61 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 8,193.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697,108 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International makes up about 1.4% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned 1.50% of Sunnova Energy International worth $39,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 82.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

