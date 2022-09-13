Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) is Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 2.6% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Albemarle worth $72,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.45.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $296.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 133.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.12. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $302.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

