Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 106,187 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Select Equity Group L.P. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106,187 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.7% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 1.96% of Tractor Supply worth $512,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $202.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average of $204.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

