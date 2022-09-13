Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $295.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.17.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

