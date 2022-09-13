Shellback Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,000. Albemarle comprises approximately 1.6% of Shellback Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $296.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

