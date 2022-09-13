Delphia USA Inc. Buys 1,725 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.7% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

