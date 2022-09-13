Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3,912.8% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 171,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167,233 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 960,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $437,818,000 after acquiring an additional 47,432 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.7% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 87.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 706,372 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,837,000 after acquiring an additional 330,372 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

ADBE opened at $396.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.54. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

