Delphia USA Inc. Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.