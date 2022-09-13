Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.