Delphia USA Inc. Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $579.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

