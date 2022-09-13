Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Price Target Cut to €14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Down 5.8 %

SFRGY opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.