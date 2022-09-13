Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) PT Lowered to €10.50 at Berenberg Bank

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.90 ($11.12) to €10.70 ($10.92) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Metso Outotec Oyj Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

