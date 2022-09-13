dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) PT Lowered to CHF 590 at Credit Suisse Group

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 677 to CHF 590 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

dormakaba Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DRRKF opened at $467.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.87. dormakaba has a 12 month low of $467.00 and a 12 month high of $467.00.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and personal interlocks.

