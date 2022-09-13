Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
APEMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.
Aperam Stock Performance
Shares of APEMY opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.95. Aperam has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $64.00.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
