Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of APEMY opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.95. Aperam has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $64.00.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aperam will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

