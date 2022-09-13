Sprott Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Sprott Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Westlake comprises 0.9% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Westlake by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 1.2 %

Westlake stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.