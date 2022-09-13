Stadium Capital Management LLC Has $34.47 Million Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 174.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,728 shares during the quarter. Sleep Number comprises approximately 16.3% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Sleep Number worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $1,549,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Sleep Number by 2.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,125,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,801,000 after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 553,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the period.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.98.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNBR. StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

