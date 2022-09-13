Sprott Inc. Sells 7,579 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sprott Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 2.5% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $36,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Shares of FNV opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
