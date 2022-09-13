Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,968 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up approximately 3.9% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $202,020,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $141,873,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Trading Up 3.0 %

ZS opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

