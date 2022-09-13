Sprott Inc. Decreases Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Sprott Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850,253 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. NovaGold Resources makes up approximately 1.5% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $22,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,904 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 12,506,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,676,000 after buying an additional 735,617 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 472,000 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,647,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 446,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 424,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

NG opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

