SQN Investors LP Decreases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

SQN Investors LP lessened its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,526 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises about 16.9% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SQN Investors LP owned approximately 0.50% of MongoDB worth $150,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $502,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,323,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.83.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $278.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.59 and its 200 day moving average is $321.87.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.