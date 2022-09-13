Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,304,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $169.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.89. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.60 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

