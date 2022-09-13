Stadium Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 14.0% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $29,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

