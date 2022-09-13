Sprott Inc. Purchases 315,462 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Sprott Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,747,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,462 shares during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals makes up approximately 4.7% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned 0.05% of SilverCrest Metals worth $69,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SILV stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

SILV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

