Sprott Inc. Has $28.13 Million Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771,465 shares during the quarter. New Gold comprises about 1.9% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned 2.29% of New Gold worth $28,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Gold by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,132 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,869,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 806,535 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,000,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 674,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,191,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 2,145,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,916,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 902,222 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NGD stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.51.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

