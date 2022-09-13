Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,392 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 3.1% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SQN Investors LP owned 0.09% of Twilio worth $27,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.20. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.24.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

