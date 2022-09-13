Studio Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 110,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

