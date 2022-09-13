Stadium Capital Management LLC Increases Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises about 20.2% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $42,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,613,907 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

