Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MDT opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $132.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Medtronic by 32.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 96,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 424,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

