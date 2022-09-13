SQN Investors LP Takes Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 547,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,887,000. Everbridge accounts for about 2.7% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SQN Investors LP owned approximately 1.38% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 10.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Everbridge by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Everbridge by 4.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Everbridge Trading Up 0.0 %

Everbridge stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $164.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

