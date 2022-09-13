Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $568.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.22 and a 200 day moving average of $536.34. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $421.55 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

