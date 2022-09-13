SQN Investors LP Reduces Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

SQN Investors LP lessened its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,798 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne comprises about 4.4% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SQN Investors LP owned about 0.37% of SentinelOne worth $39,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,171 shares of company stock valued at $26,095,193. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.