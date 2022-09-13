Spruce House Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Spruce House Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Sportradar Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $41,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065,093 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,918,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,269,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of SRAD opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

